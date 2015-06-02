Four seriously hurt in British theme park ride accident

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON, June 2 Four people were seriously hurt in an accident on a ride at one of Britain's biggest theme parks, Alton Towers, on Tuesday, rescue workers said.
The accident happened when two cars collided on the "Smiler" ride at the park run by Merlin Entertainments Ltd in Staffordshire, central England. One car was empty, the other contained 16 people.
"There are 16 patients on board The Smiler requiring triage, four of which have reported serious injuries," a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.
"Ambulance staff and medics are working quickly with resort staff to gain access to the seriously injured," she added.
No comment was immediately available from Alton Towers.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Kate Holton)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.