Falklands row could hit UK's S.American ambitions

* Argentina marks war anniversary with diplomatic offensive
* Oil discovery raises South Atlantic tensions
* London wants more trade, investment deals with Latin
America
By Adrian Croft
LONDON, April 1 Thirty years after Britain and
Argentina went to war over the Falklands, relations are at their
chilliest in years as Buenos Aires launches a multi-pronged
diplomatic offensive to assert its claim to sovereignty over the
South Atlantic islands.
While a new military conflict is seen as highly unlikely,
the dispute could jeopardise Britain's drive for closer economic
and trade ties with emerging Latin America powers such as Brazil
that it hopes will kickstart the stagnating British economy.
The discovery of oil off the Falklands has raised the
stakes, leading Argentina to threaten to sue companies involved
in oil exploration and to protest to the United Nations over
British "militarisation" of the South Atlantic.
On Sunday, the eve of the 30th anniversary of the start of
the Falklands War, the Sunday Telegraph said Argentina had
threatened legal action against British and U.S. banks that gave
advice to or even wrote research reports about companies
involved in the Falklands oil sector.
Buenos Aires has won support from regional bodies, and the
Latin American trading bloc Mercosur has banned port visits by
Falklands-flagged ships.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez and British Prime
Minister David Cameron have traded accusations of "colonialism".
Argentina wants to renegotiate a 1999 accord that allows a
weekly flight to the Falklands by Chilean airline Lan, proposing
that state-run Aerolineas Argentinas should fly to the remote
islands, some 300 miles (480 kms) off Argentina, instead.
The islanders are sceptical, saying the change would
increase Argentina's control over access to the Falklands.
London has controlled the islands since 1833. Argentina has
claimed the territory - which it calls the Malvinas - since that
date, saying it inherited it from Spain on independence and that
Britain expelled an Argentine population from the islands.
Argentina wants Britain to negotiate on sovereignty, but
London refuses to do so unless the staunchly pro-British
islanders ask for talks - which they show no sign of doing.
Britain accuses Buenos Aires of trying to impose an economic
blockade on the 3,000 islanders.
"We do take very seriously what has now become a sustained
and intense and sometimes quite aggressive diplomatic campaign
by Argentina which has intensified over the last four or five
months," a British diplomatic source said.
The Argentine government assumes "that if they push hard
enough and make enough noise, they will somehow bring us back to
the negotiating table, (and) we will sit down and start talking
about sovereignty, which isn't going to happen,"the source said.
Argentina is clearly trying to regionalise the issue, "to
make this into a disagreement between Latin America and Britain
as opposed to just between Argentina and Britain," the source
added.
TEN WEEKS OF WAR
Argentina's ruling military junta invaded the Falklands on
April 2, 1982. Britain sent a naval task force and recaptured
the islands after a 10-week war, with the loss of 255 British
and 650 Argentine lives.
Diplomatic relations were restored by Argentine President
Carlos Menem in 1990 and ties improved - only to cool once more
when Nestor Kirchner, Fernandez's late husband and predecessor
as president, took office in 2003.
They have since deteriorated further, though Britain remains
an important investor and trading partner of Argentina.
Klaus Dodds, professor of geopolitics at London University's
Royal Holloway college, said bilateral ties were probably in
their worst state since 1982. "The UK government is having to
spend more and more time and resources in rebutting Argentine
accusations," he told Reuters.
The discovery of offshore oil has fuelled the row.
Fernandez, a centre-leftist who hails from the chilly
Patagonian region closest to the Falklands, has condemned "the
plundering of our natural resources, our oil."
Rockhopper Exploration Plc estimates there are 350
million barrels of recoverable oil at its Sea Lion discovery off
the Falklands and plans to start pumping oil by 2016. If four
other wells come in as hoped, Edison Investment Research says
the tax and royalty windfall could reach $167 billion.
Argentina's threat of legal action against firms exploring
for oil off the Falklands could make them think twice before
getting involved - or at least push up the cost of extracting
the oil.
In a sign of regional support for Argentina, the UNASUR
group of South American nations rejected British oil exploration
around the Falklands in March, and Peru cancelled a visit by a
Royal Navy frigate.
BRITAIN WANTS MORE TRADE
Latin American backing for Argentina could also deal a blow
to British hopes of expanding trade with the continent.
The Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition in power in
London since 2010 says it wants a new chapter in relations with
Latin America as part of its drive to increase trade and
investment links with fast-growing emerging markets.
Andrew Rosindell, a Conservative legislator and secretary of
an all-party parliamentary group on the Falklands, said part of
Argentina's strategy was to force Britain to choose between
loyalty to the Falklands and ties with Latin America.
"It's not going to work because what they've got to
understand is that when it comes to defending your own people,
your own people will always come first, before trade links," he
told Reuters.
British diplomats say Latin American gestures of support for
Argentina are often symbolic and have had little practical
impact so far.
Foreign Secretary William Hague, visiting Brazil in January,
said Britain was increasing its diplomatic staff across Latin
America, opening several new diplomatic missions and stepping up
ministerial visits.
British exports to Brazil rose nine percent in 2011 after a
23 percent jump in 2010, and Britain had set a goal of doubling
trade with Brazil, Mexico and Colombia by 2015, he said.
Jeremy Browne, Foreign Office minister for Latin America,
told Reuters in January the Falklands came up in conversation
with his Latin American counterparts, "but I don't think it is a
barrier to stronger working relations with countries in Latin
America, with the exception of Argentina."
Rosindell and Derek Twigg, an opposition Labour lawmaker who
chairs the all-party group on the Falklands, both said there was
strong support across the British political spectrum for the
Falkland Islanders' right to self-determination and, with
memories of the war still fresh, they did not believe any
British government could negotiate sovereignty with Argentina.
"Any party, whether Labour or Liberal Democrats or Tories
(Conservatives), are very clear: Self-determination is the
absolute key. There is no budging from that point," Twigg told
Reuters.
DIPLOMATIC OFFENSIVE
British officials are ready for Argentina's diplomatic
offensive to continue for at least the next few months while the
war anniversary keeps the Falklands in the media spotlight.
Argentine Industry Minister Debora Giorgi drew British
protests in February by urging business leaders to replace
British imports with products from countries that respect
Argentina's claim to sovereignty over the Falklands.
Britain asked the European Union, which represents EU member
states in trade matters, to intervene with Argentina, and has
responded to the Argentine diplomatic offensive by doing more to
explain its position on the Falklands to Latin American nations.
"We are trying to keep the level of the rhetoric and the
excitement around this issue at a sensible level and emphasizing
to the region we are not trying to escalate it," the British
diplomatic source said.
Rosindell said Britain should make its case more forcefully.
"I think we've been too laid back on a diplomatic level. We need
to do a lot more. We need to start speaking up more loudly. We
need to ensure countries around the world understand the true
facts about the Falkland Islands," he said.
Matt Ince, an analyst at the Royal United Services Institute
(RUSI), a British defence think-tank, said Britain's strategic
interests across Latin America could come under pressure unless
Britain conveyed the message that "acceptance of Argentina's
Falklands foreign policy is no longer a risk-free strategy."
As the fourth largest investor in Latin America, accounting
for 12 percent of foreign direct investment in Chile and 16
percent in Colombia, Britain was "not without options and
economic clout," he said in an article on RUSI's website.
"The UK has an opportunity to make it clear (to other South
American countries) that there is a cost to supporting
Argentina's posture - such as less favourable relations with the
UK," he said.
Mark Jones, political science professor at Rice University
in the United States, said Argentina's strategy was partly to
prevent the Falklands' oil from being so profitable that the
islands could be financially independent of Britain.
He said Britain's best response would be to let the
Argentine diplomatic offensive die down. "Much of this is coming
for domestic reasons in Argentina, this desire to distract from
broader economic problems. If Britain doesn't yield at all, it
is tough for the Argentine government to keep up. They have used
most of the tools they have," he told Reuters.
Fernandez was re-elected in a landslide last October but her
popularity fell to a 13-month low of 42.1 percent in a poll in
March. The economy, Latin America's third biggest, has boomed
over the past nine years but is now cooling and Fernandez has
cut back on some of her popular subsidies and social spending.
British officials say the Falkland Islands, doing well from
wool, fishing licences and now oil exploration, are
self-sufficient economically, though London pays their defence
costs of some 60 million pounds ($96 million) a year.
When oil starts flowing, the islands will contribute to the
cost of their defence, local assembly member Gavin Short told
Reuters in February.
The Argentine government has said it is committed to
resolving the Falklands dispute peacefully.
Still, some British legislators worry that the decision to
scrap Britain's only aircraft carrier means Britain could not
assemble a task force to retake the islands as it did in 1982.
Defence experts say that is irrelevant because Britain has a
strategy in place to defend the islands.
Professor Michael Clarke, director-general of RUSI, says the
construction of the Mount Pleasant air base on the Falklands,
with two large runways, transforms the military equation.
"As long as Britain occupies the base competently, Argentina
could never mount a successful invasion," he said in an article
on RUSI's web site.
Britain has an infantry company, four Typhoon fighters, a
Rapier air defence battery and other equipment on the islands
and could fly in reinforcements within 18 hours, he said.
While Britain had given its armed forces "world-class
technologies, albeit in lower numbers," Argentina had added
nothing since 1982, he wrote. "In military terms, the difference
between their relative technologies is probably approaching
80-100 years," he said.