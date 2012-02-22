London Olympics inspiring figure-hugging fashions

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 22 As London prepares to host
the Olympic Games this summer, fashion designers in the British
capital are turning to sport for inspiration, ushering in an era
of sleek, figure-hugging dresses and coats which celebrate the
female figure.
At London Fashion Week Peter Pilotto and his partner
Christopher De Vos sent models sashaying down the runway in
tight bright printed velvet and silk dresses slashed with mesh
panels, key-hole halters and cut-out bodices reminiscent of
swimwear.
"The Olympics will bring a sense of wellbeing, health and
activity. This is bound to reflect on sleeker fashion shapes,
stronger colours and fitted and sculptured fabrics," Wendy
Malem, Director of the Centre for Fashion Enterprise, told
Reuters.
The stretchy, slightly shiny material Pilotto and De Vos
used to create their sultry dresses with bright yellow, blue and
green prints set on a black background evoked sportswear, as did
the quilted jackets which featured prominently in their show at
a former fish market in central London.
"The puffy jackets are something new for us -- we find it
very exciting to mix something very sporty with classic, elegant
styles and find this new balance," Pilotto told Reuters
backstage after his show.
Serbian-born Roksanda Ilincic took her cue from leisure
wear, dressing models in sporty-style baggy hooded sweatshirts
tucked into tightly fitting skirts, while Indian designer Ashish
Gupta sent models out in hooded sweaters under fitted jackets.
"With a strong feel of athleticism in the air in the lead up
to London 2012 Olympics, fashion is having a fitness moment,"
Wendy Elsmore, Director of the London College of Style, told
Reuters.
"Fashion forward styles merge with sportswear influences,
resulting in luxurious pieces fusing performance fabrics with
feminine styles." she added.
Ilincic, whose creations have been worn by U.S. First Lady
Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge,
also combined an elegant turquoise maxi dress with a gym-style
bag which she said would be ideal for carrying towels and
swimwear.
SEXY SPORTSWEAR
Britain's Olympic team will don outfits designed by Stella
McCartney this summer and the shades of red, navy, gold and blue
she chose for the kit featured prominently on the catwalk at
London Fashion Week.
McQ creative director Sarah Burton dressed girls in
oxblood-coloured velvet dresses with delicate embroidery detail,
Ashish sent his models out in gold-sequined jackets and trousers
and at Christopher Kane's show bright red and dark blue dresses
flowed down the runway.
McCartney's Olympic sportswear range includes dark blue and
white jackets nipped at the waist with a bow -- a design which
featured prominently at Burberry's show, where trench
coats, cropped tailored bomber jackets and draped blanket front
coats were all given a more feminine feel with brightly coloured
bows around the waist giving models an hourglass silhouette.
McQ's Burton achieved a similar effect using black leather
military-style belts with a gold buckle around khaki, tartan and
grey coats, as well as around delicate dresses featuring
brightly coloured flowers on layers of black tulle.
Sportswear-influenced clothing has traditionally been
functional and lacked sex appeal, but the appointment of
McCartney as creative director of Adidas Team GB and the
spring/summer 2012 luxe sports collections designed by Victoria
Beckham, Pringle of Scotland and Aquascutum have changed that,
Elsmore said.
"Olympian inspired fashion just got sexy!" she said.
OLYMPIC BOOST
The British fashion industry, which has a direct value to
the British economy of 21 billion pounds ($33 billion), is also
set to benefit from the Olympics in terms of sales.
"We're planning a lot of traffic in the stores and I'm sure
we'll do some nice business," Burberry Chief Executive Angela
Ahrendts told Reuters on the sidelines of Fashion Week.
The Olympics and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee will drive a
3.5 percent increase in retail sales in London's West End
shopping district in 2012, according to a report commissioned by
the New West End Company.
Retailers in the West End will make an extra 16.6 million
pounds in revenue as a direct consequence of the Games, the
report found.
Events like the Olympics create a "halo effect" for the
country, British Fashion Council chairman Harold Tillman told
Reuters.
"It's a very, very good year for fashion. Fashion is sport,
it's exercise and so are the Olympics. It's all about the same
thing," he said.
British tradition and heritage, particularly established
British designers, are likely to prove popular, Marlena
Woolford, Managing Director of Inspiration Trend Analysis, told
Reuters.
"It should increase interest in British design, British
culture, celebrities, history and Britishness in general," she
said.