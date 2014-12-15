UPDATE 2-UK watchdog bans former BlackRock manager for fare dodging

(Adds background, lawyer comment)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Dec 15 A former BlackRock
investment manager has become only the second person to be
banned for personal dishonesty by Britain's financial watchdog
after he was caught dodging fares worth 43,000 pounds ($67,000)
on his daily commute into London.
When the story broke in April, British newspapers quoted
commuters angry that an anonymous hedge fund manger dubbed the
"biggest fare dodger in history" was allowed to settle quietly
with the railway company without being prosecuted.
The story led to an investigation by the Financial Conduct
Authority and Jonathan Paul Burrows, a senior figure at the
world's largest investment manager, was later unmasked by a
newspaper.
The FCA's action against Burrows is a sign of how personal
integrity is now seen as crucial as the financial sector seeks
to restore its reputation after its worst crisis in decades,
lawyers said.
Burrows was a managing director at BlackRock Asset
Management Investor Services and on Nov. 19, 2013, he was
stopped by ticket inspectors at the exit gates of London's
Cannon Street station, the FCA said on Monday.
Burrows was found to have failed to buy a valid ticket for
his entire journey from Stonegate, East Sussex, the FCA said.
The financial high-flyer admitted to evading fares on a number
of occasions.
"Burrows held a senior position within the financial
services industry. His conduct fell short of the standards we
expect," said the FCA's director of enforcement, Tracey
McDermott. "Approved persons must act with honesty and integrity
at all times and, where they do not, we will take action."
Burrows said he had always recognised that what he did was
foolish.
In March 2014 he paid a sum of money to Southeastern Trains
that was significantly more than the value of the fares he had
evaded, and British Transport Police will not be pursuing a case
against him, Burrows added.
Southeastern Trains calculated that Burrows dodged 43,000
pounds in fares, probably over five years.
"While I respect the FCA's decision today, I also regret it,
coming as it did after a 20-year career in the City that was
without blemish," Burrows said.
"I recognise that the FCA has on its plate more profound
wrong-doing than mine in the financial services sector, and I am
sorry that my case has taken up its time at this critical
juncture for the future of the City and its reputation," Burrows
added.
BlackRock said Burrows left the company earlier this year
and that what he admitted to is contrary to its values and
principles.
Jacqui Hatfield, a financial services lawyer at ReedSmith,
said the ban seemed to be harking back to the days when personal
honour was the main quality for working in the City of London,
where the stock exchange's motto is "my word is my bond".
The FCA said that Burrows had on a number of occasions paid
only 7.20 pounds ($11), a third of the fare due, and had not
told his employer.
"Although the FCA is not penalising Burrows for not
informing his employer, the FCA has taken this into account,
amongst other things, in deciding what action to take," the FCA
said.
Most bans by the FCA are for life, but Burrows' ban is only
the second one for a lack of personal integrity not directly
related to the job he is authorised for by the watchdog.
In January, Anthony Verrier was banned for poaching staff
from brokers Tullett Prebon when he joined rival BGC Partners.
The High Court found that Verrier "departed" from the truth when
the truth was "inconvenient".
($1 = 0.6379 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Louise
Heavens and Giles Elgood)