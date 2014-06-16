UK watchdog fines Credit Suisse, Yorkshire Building Society

LONDON, June 16 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has fined Credit Suisse International and Yorkshire Building Society for failing to ensure that financial promotions for a product were clear, fair and not misleading.

The FCA said in a statement on Monday it fined Credit Suisse International 2.4 million pounds ($4 million) and Yorkshire Building Society 1.4 million pounds.

The watchdog said the Cliquet product was designed by the Swiss bank to provide capital protection and a guaranteed minimum return, with the apparent potential for significantly more if Britain's FTSE 100 share index performed consistently well.

However, the probability of achieving only the minimum return was 40-50 percent, and the probability of achieving the maximum return was close to zero percent, the FCA said. The potential maximum return on the product was marketed as a key promotional feature, the FCA said. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Chris Vellacott)