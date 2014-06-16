UK watchdog fines Credit Suisse, Yorkshire Building Society

LONDON, June 16 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority has fined Credit Suisse International and
Yorkshire Building Society for failing to ensure that financial
promotions for a product were clear, fair and not misleading.
The FCA said in a statement on Monday it fined Credit Suisse
International 2.4 million pounds ($4 million) and Yorkshire
Building Society 1.4 million pounds.
The watchdog said the Cliquet product was designed by the
Swiss bank to provide capital protection and a guaranteed
minimum return, with the apparent potential for significantly
more if Britain's FTSE 100 share index performed consistently
well.
However, the probability of achieving only the minimum
return was 40-50 percent, and the probability of achieving the
maximum return was close to zero percent, the FCA said. The
potential maximum return on the product was marketed as a key
promotional feature, the FCA said.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Chris Vellacott)