UPDATE 3-U.S. and UK fine high-speed trader for manipulation

* Net fines from CFTC, CME, and FCA of nearly $6 million
* Firm accused of placing false orders to create illusion of
trading activity
* US, UK regulators take closer look at automated trading
practices
By Huw Jones and John McCrank
LONDON/NEW YORK, July 22 Regulators in the
United States and Britain fined U.S. trading firm Panther Energy
Trading LLC and owner Michael Coscia nearly $6 million for
manipulating commodities markets, in the latest crackdown on
abuses in high-speed automated trading.
Regulators have been taking a tougher line on high-frequency
and algorithmic trading in the wake of the so-called flash crash
on Wall Street in May 2010. That was when a free-fall in
blue-chip stocks temporarily wiped out $1 trillion in
shareholder equity from the markets.
High-frequency trading uses computer algorithms to allow
traders to dart in and out of markets faster than the blink of
an eye. This is usually legal but Panther and Coscia allegedly
used the software to post and then cancel orders to profit from
the false impression of activity they had created, the
regulators said.
Reached at his office, Coscia declined to comment.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined
Panther and Coscia $1.4 million and ordered them to pay back
$1.4 million in illegal profit on trades made between Aug. 8,
2011, and Oct. 18 of that year. It also banned them from trading
on any CFTC-registered trading platform for one year.
The Panther scheme allegedly involved placing a small order
on one side of the market near the best price available, and
then within one-tenth of a second, placing several larger
offsetting orders with progressively improving prices. The
impression of activity induced others to trade on the side of
the large orders, increasing the likelihood that Panther's small
order would be filled. The large orders were then cancelled.
LURING PREY
Monday's action marked the first time the CFTC used new
powers under the Dodd-Frank financial reform law to combat the
manipulative practice, known as "spoofing."
"Spoofing sends false signals to markets in order to lure
prey and game the system," CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton told
Reuters. He said the regulator was currently looking at a
variety of violations throughout the market, but could not
comment on other investigations.
Panther's alleged bad practices are not a sign that all
algorithmic or high-speed traders are disrupting markets, said
Gary DeWaal, a former general counsel for Newedge Group, who is
now a consultant on financial-services regulatory matters.
"I don't think this is an indictment of the nature of the
trader," he said. "This is an indictment of the trading
activity."
Exchange operator CME Group Inc, which has some
regulatory powers, fined Panther $800,000 which is included in
the $6 million in total fines. It ordered the company and Coscia
to pay back $1.3 million in illegal profit. The profit paid back
under the CME ruling will partially offset the CFTC amount.
CME said Panther placed 400,000 large orders in energy and
agriculture markets between August and October 2011 with 98
percent of the orders cancelled.
Several employees of Red Bank, New Jersey-based Panther
executed transactions using six identification numbers
registered to Coscia, CME said.
In Britain, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) fined
Coscia nearly $1 million for manipulating commodities markets,
the new watchdog's first penalty on a high-frequency trader.
The FCA said Coscia used algorithms in 2011 to place
thousands of false orders for energy futures from the United
States on the ICE Futures Europe exchange in Britain.
He pocketed $279,920 over a six-week period of trading at
the expense of other market participants, mainly other
high-frequency traders, the FCA said.
Coscia was able to trade from the United States through a
broker that offered direct access to the UK exchange.
The FCA said the penalty reflected the serious nature of the
deliberate market abuse. Coscia received a 30 percent discount
on the fine by agreeing to a settlement.
CRACKDOWN
High-frequency trading volumes have come to represent a
large chunk of trading on some exchanges and regulators have
already moved to inject more transparency into the sector and
toughen up rules on direct market access.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said last week
it sent out targeted examination letters to 10 high-frequency
trading firms asking for detailed information on the testing and
supervision of trading algorithms and other software.
Separately, Newedge unit Newedge USA LLC agreed this month
to pay $9.5 million to settle allegations by FINRA and several
exchanges that it did not adequately monitor and prevent
potentially manipulative and suspicious trading activity by
high-speed traders.
In Britain, the Financial Services Authority, which the FCA
replaced in April, fined Swift Trade 8 million pounds ($12.3
million) in August 2011 for trading abuses similar to those at
Panther, but this is being appealed.