UPDATE 2-UK regulator fines JPMorgan 3 million pounds

LONDON May 23 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said it has fined a wealth management unit of
U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase 3.08 million pounds ($4.6
million) for being unable to show it was giving clients the
right advice.
The FCA said on Thursday the failings were not corrected
until the watchdog brought them to the bank's attention in the
course of its wider review of wealth management firms in
Britain.
"No matter who they are, customers of wealth managers should
be able to expect the firm to keep complete, up to date client
records so that they can give the right advice," the FCA's
director of enforcement, Tracey McDermott, said in a statement.
"In this case the firm did not have complete records, nor
did its management have the information they needed to recognize
this," she said.
The FCA said the failings persisted over two years, exposing
customers to the risk that they would be given the wrong advice
and inappropriate investments though no actual harm to customers
has been identified to date.
After the failings were pointed out the bank took "prompt
action" to improve its systems and undertake a significant
overhaul of how it assesses if investments are suitable for
customers, the watchdog said.
An independent review of 25 customers found "significant
gaps" in the information the bank had on 22 of them, such as how
much risk the customer wanted to take on.
JPMorgan, whose fine was cut by 30 percent due to an early
stage settlement, said it has fully cooperated with the FCA and
has enhanced its procedures to ensure they comply with required
regulations.
The FCA is due to publish findings shortly from its review
of the wealth management sector in general.
JPMorgan's wealth management arm offers loans, mortgages and
porfolio investment services to clients with $25 million or more
to invest, many of whom were working in the financial services
industry when the failings took place, the FCA said.