UK regulator confirms $770,000 fine on ex JPMorgan banker Hannam

BRIEF-People Corp says for three month period, revenues increased 39.6 pct
* People Corporation announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
LONDON, July 22 Britain's financial watchdog on Tuesday confirmed a 450,000 pound ($768,000) fine on high-profile former JPMorgan banker Ian Hannam for market abuse after a long and complex court battle.
"It (the Tribunal judgment) should leave market participants in no doubt that casual and uncontrolled distribution of inside information is not acceptable in today's markets," said Tracey McDermott, the head of the watchdog's enforcement division.
Hannam lost his court battle against the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) findings in May and was awaiting confirmation about the level of the fine. ($1 = 0.5859 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Clare Hutchison)
* People Corporation announces financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
SHANGHAI, April 17 Global automakers face fresh threats to their profits in China from domestic automakers SAIC and Geely, which are launching new models and marketing strategies to challenge better-known foreign brands in the world's largest car market.
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines