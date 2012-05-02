PROFILE-Britain's Minister of Finance George Osborne

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Position: Minister of Finance (Chancellor of the Exchequer)
Incumbent: George Osborne
Born: May 23, 1971
Term: Appointed in 2010.
Key facts:
-- A heavyweight player in David Cameron's Conservative party and a close confidante of the prime minister. Osborne is central to much of the centre-right party's strategy and masterminded both its 2010 election campaign and the government's ambitious austerity plan.
-- Educated, like Cameron, at Oxford University, millionaire Osborne is heir to an Irish baronetcy and a family wallpaper and fabric business.
-- Osborne became the youngest Chancellor of the Exchequer in 120 years at the age of 38. He is seen as a future contender for party leader.
-- He is married and has two children.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.