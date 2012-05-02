PROFILE-Britain's Minister of Finance George Osborne

Position: Minister of Finance (Chancellor of the Exchequer)

Incumbent: George Osborne

Born: May 23, 1971

Term: Appointed in 2010.

Key facts:

-- A heavyweight player in David Cameron's Conservative party and a close confidante of the prime minister. Osborne is central to much of the centre-right party's strategy and masterminded both its 2010 election campaign and the government's ambitious austerity plan.

-- Educated, like Cameron, at Oxford University, millionaire Osborne is heir to an Irish baronetcy and a family wallpaper and fabric business.

-- Osborne became the youngest Chancellor of the Exchequer in 120 years at the age of 38. He is seen as a future contender for party leader.

-- He is married and has two children.