CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-UK says 95 buildings fail safety checks after London tower block fire

(Corrects surname to "Paulos" in paragraph 12 after police
statement)
LONDON, June 27 Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Tuesday Britain must hold a national investigation into
exterior cladding used on high-rise buildings after all those
checked after the deadly London tower block blaze this month
failed safety tests.
At least 79 people died when a fire that started in a fridge
freezer engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower block on June 14,
trapping many inside their apartments as they slept.
Police on Tuesday named a five-year-old boy as the youngest
of the dead so far formally identified.
The devastating inferno has raised concerns about the
cladding used on the facades of buildings, mainly for insulation
or to improve their appearance, prompting urgent safety tests to
be carried out on similar tower blocks around the country.
"Right now, we are at a position where 95 buildings in 32
local authority areas have now failed the tests and that remains
a 100 percent failure rate," May's spokesman told reporters.
"The prime minister said there would need to be a major
national investigation into what had gone wrong when cladding
which is failing the tests had been fitted on buildings across
the country over a number of decades."
The Grenfell disaster, and May's initially slow response to
it, has stirred widespread anger and intensified criticism of
her leadership after a botched snap election that cost her
Conservative Party its parliamentary majority.
Her government has promised a public inquiry into what
happened in addition to tests on some 600 buildings.
The officer in charge of the police investigation has said
exterior cladding at Grenfell Tower had failed all fire safety
tests and that police say they would consider criminal charges,
including manslaughter, over the fire.
U.S. firm Arconic Inc said it was stopping global
sales of its Reynobond PE cladding, which was used in Grenfell
Tower, for use in high-rise buildings after the fire.
Police have so far identified about 20 of the 79 who are
dead or missing and presumed dead, and have warned they might
never know exactly how many people died in the inferno.
Isaac Paulos, 5, was the latest and youngest to be named.
"Isaac, our beloved son, was taken from us when he was only
5 years old," his family said in a statement.
"We will all miss our kind, energetic, generous little boy.
He was such a good boy who was loved by his friends and family.
We will miss him forever, but we know God is looking after him
now and that he is safe in heaven."
(Reporting by Michael Holden and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)