版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 23日 星期五 17:53 BJT

Deadly London tower blaze began in a Hotpoint fridge freezer - police

LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.

Police Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said the Hotpoint model, FF175BP, was not subject to recall and that the manufacturer was doing further tests.

Police said both the insulation and tiles used in cladding at the tower block failed all post-fire safety checks. Police said they were considering manslaughter among the possible criminal offences that may have been committed. (Reporting by Michael Holden and Alistair Smout, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and John Stonestreet)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐