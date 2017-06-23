UK orders immediate examination into Hotpoint fridge after London fire

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
LONDON, June 23 Britain said on Friday it had ordered an immediate examination of a Hotpoint fridge freezer model after police said a deadly London tower block fire began in one such appliance.
"This product, which was manufactured between 2006 and 2009, has not been subject to product recalls and this testing will establish whether any further action is required," business minister Greg Clark said in a statement.
"I have made clear to the company that I will expect them to replace any item without delay if it is established that there is a risk in using them." (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.