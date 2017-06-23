Whirlpool says working with Britain after Hotpoint fridge freezer sparked London blaze

LONDON, June 23 Whirlpool on Friday said
it was working with British authorities investigating a deadly
blaze in a London tower block after police said one of its
Hotpoint fridge freezers sparked the fire.
Whirlpool said it wanted to look at the appliance at the
root of the fire which killed dozens last week, and said that
any customers who had fridge freezer model number FF175BP or
FF175BG should contact the company.
"We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the
appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing
investigations," the company said in a statement. "Words cannot
express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy."
