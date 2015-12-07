British insurers rethink models after repeat of 100-year floods

* Claims could be up to 250 million pounds
* More than 5,000 properties affected
* Floods in northwest could rewrite record book
By Carolyn Cohn and Noor Zainab Hussain
LONDON, Dec 7 British insurers could have to pay
out up to 250 million pounds ($375 million) in claims to owners
of homes and businesses, industry specialists said on Monday,
after the northwest of England suffered once-in-a-century floods
for the second time in 10 years.
As world leaders meet in Paris to seek a deal on global
warming, insurers in Britain have been adjusting their
forecasting models to cope with more frequent floods.
More than 5,200 properties have been affected by the weekend
flooding, according to an official from the Environment Agency.
The flood-hit area includes the towns of Carlisle, Keswick and
Lancaster, and the Lake District National Park, which attracts
millions of tourists.
More rain was expected on Monday and the number of
properties hit by flooding would inevitably go up, the official
added.
"Based on what we can see so far, insurance costs could be
between 150 and 250 million pounds," said Mohammad Khan, head of
general insurance at consultants PwC.
"A typical flood claim is about 30,000 pounds, but it would
not be exceptional to have a 130,000 pound claim," said Jill
Boulton, director of catastrophe risk modellers JBA Risk
Management, adding that while floods hit a similar area of the
country in 2005, the current floods looked "that bit deeper".
"IT'S A REAL MESS"
"Looking down the main street where I am now I can't tell
where the river starts and where it ends. It's a real mess,"
Mark Walker, a teacher, told Reuters from Carlisle at the
weekend.
He said the water had reached waist high at points along the
road and had flooded local businesses including a car dealership
and a convenience store. Emergency services had been evacuating
homes by boat and helicopter.
Five of the six wettest years on record have happened since
2000, according to the Association of British Insurers, which
said flooding in the Carlisle area cost insurers 272 million
pounds in 2005.
Neil Hancox, senior property insurance adviser at Direct
Line, said the company had set up mobile offices in the
area to deal with claims, mainly to help those left without
electricity. The UK arm of Allianz reported a 300
percent increase in the number of household claims calls, and a
100 percent rise in commercial calls.
Aviva said it would pay for alternative accommodation
where needed, including for pets.
This second set of floods in the same area "will lead
insurers to question whether they will provide cover in the
affected areas", said Robert Powell, technical officer for UK
retail at insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher.
After an earlier outbreak of flooding, the government and
insurers agreed to develop a scheme to make insurance accessible
for property-owners in areas of high flood risk. However, the
scheme, known as Flood Re, is not scheduled to launch until
April next year.
Boulton said JBA Risk Management's models could cope with
the greater frequency of floods, though she added:
"It's possible this one is going to rewrite the record
books."
($1 = 0.6639 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise
and Giles Elgood)