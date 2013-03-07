Former L&G trader jailed two years for insider trading

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 7 Paul Milsom, a former equities trader at the investment arm of life insurer Legal & General , was sentenced to two years in jail for insider trading on Thursday.
Milsom, who pleaded guilty to the charge, is the first person to be convicted in the Financial Services Authority's biggest insider dealing investigation to date, which began in March 2010. Six others have been charged and are awaiting trial.
Milsom was ordered to pay just over 245,000 pounds ($368,800), the total amount of profit he made from insider trading, to the court.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since
TOKYO, April 11 Toshiba Corp aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday afternoon without an endorsement from its auditors, one person familiar with the matter said, increasing the likelihood of a delisting.