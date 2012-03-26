FSA'S Cole calls tougher penalties-FT

LONDON, March 26 Margaret Cole, the UK Financial
Services Authority's outgoing top enforcement official, said on
Monday that regulators should step up penalties and tackle a
wider range of fraud cases to ensure the financial services
industry takes the law seriously.
Cole, who will join PwC after she steps down from
the watchdog this month, said fines must not be the cost of
doing business, but should be strictly enforced when necessary.
"We're in a moving world where we expect penalties to be
higher and you've got to take it jolly seriously," she said in
an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.
Cole also said that enforcers must make sure misbehaviour
does not slip between regulatory gaps when the FSA breaks up and
the UK's other economic crime agencies are reorganised in the
next couple of years.
"The biggest risk is that things fall and get lost because
they're too difficult, too resource-intensive, too costly," she
was quoted as saying.