UPDATE 2-Top UK financial regulator Sants to step down

* Sants was due to take on another key regulatory role
* BOE seeks new head of PRA regulatory body after departure
* Sants to go on gardening leave
* FSA says he seeks one more big executive role
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 16 Hector Sants has decided
to quit as the head of Britain's Financial Services Authority
watchdog in June, leaving authorities to plug a gap in their
regulatory framework as he was due to take on another key
administrative role.
The FSA is to be replaced by two new regulatory bodies after
it was blamed during the 2007-2008 financial crisis for not
spotting major flaws at UK banks, such as Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds, which ended up being rescued with
66 billion pounds ($103 billion) of taxpayers' money.
The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) will look at
company-specific risks and will be housed within the Bank of
England (BoE), while the separate Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) will focus on consumer protection.
Sants was due to become head of the PRA once the FSA is
formally disbanded in 2013, as well as becoming deputy governor
designate at the BoE, and his surprise departure will leave the
Bank with a hole to fill.
"The Bank will work closely with HM Treasury in searching
for the first chief executive of the Prudential Regulation
Authority who will also be the deputy governor with
responsibility for prudential regulation," the BoE said in a
statement.
The FSA added that the BoE's Andrew Bailey would take over
Sants' role in the meantime in running the part of the FSA that
will become the PRA.
WAVE OF DEPARTURES FROM FSA
Sants joined the FSA in May 2004 having worked at investment
bank Credit Suisse.
His departure from the FSA follows that of the regulator's
top enforcer Margaret Cole, who had raised industry hackles by
radically altering how market abusers are pursued. Cole was
instrumental in pushing financial crime to the top of the FSA's
agenda as the watchdog sought to ditch its reputation for
"light-touch" regulation.
Others to have left in recent months include Alexander
Justham, who was the FSA's director of markets, and Thomas
Huertas, who had run the FSA's international division.
Analysts said Sants' departure put the FSA in a difficult
position, and creates uncertainty in the City of London
financial district about the direction regulation will take.
"Change is traumatic for any organisation and the FSA is no
different. Ongoing uncertainty about who will be at the helm
during a period of radical regulatory change is bad for the FSA
and bad for the City," said Greg Brandman, a partner at law firm
Eversheds.
Ben Blackett-Ord, who heads regulatory consultancy firm
Bovill, said the departure came at a tricky time as the FSA
still had much work to do in establishing Britain's new "Twin
Peaks" regulatory framework involving the PRA and the FCA.
"It has a long way to go to put Twin Peaks regulation into
practice and to demonstrate that this is indeed the right way to
go. Hector's resignation will not make this any easier," he
said.
An FSA spokeswoman said Sants would go on six months of
"gardening leave" from June onwards.
"He's looking for one more big executive role, in either the
public or private sector," she added.