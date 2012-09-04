UK watchdog to take aim at bank sales rewards

LONDON, Sept 5 The way British banks reward
their sales staff has encouraged mis-selling of products to
customers, and reforming the rules won't work without cultural
change at the top, Britain's financial regulator will say on
Wednesday.
UK banks have been hit by a series of scandals for more than
20 years over sales of unsuitable products, ranging from home
loans to pensions, to customers who often did not need them.
Compensation for mis-sold loan insurance alone will cost the
banks nine billion pounds.
As part of wider efforts to get a better deal for customers,
the Financial Services Authority will publish on Wednesday a
review of how sales staff are rewarded.
FSA managing director Martin Wheatley will say that the
review has uncovered "serious failings", with several types of
sales practices making mis-selling inevitable, the FSA said in
an advance notification of his speech.
Some of the reward schemes will have to be changed but there
must also be a fundamental shift in culture at the top of banks
to make such reforms work, Wheatley will say in the speech, due
to be delivered at the London offices of Thomson Reuters at 9 am
(0800 GMT).
Banks have been accused of an aggressive sales culture where
staff under pressure to hit targets fell short of their
obligation under FSA rules to provide "clear, fair and not
misleading" information about their products.
The FSA has already shown its teeth in changing culture at
the banks. Chairman Adair Turner helped to force the resignation
of Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond in July, saying he was
not the right person to bring about a cultural change after the
bank admitted rigging a global interest rate.
Wheatley's review of rewards for sales staff is part of a
wider push to make banks, insurers and investment firms sell
products to people on the basis of their suitability, and not
how much profit they bring in.
The FSA will be scrapped next year and replaced with a
Financial Conduct Authority, headed by Wheatley, with a remit to
protect customers. It will have powers to ban products and
intervene earlier in their design to avoid people being ripped
off.