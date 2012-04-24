Do the right thing, UK watchdog Sants tells bankers

| LONDON, April 24
LONDON, April 24 Bankers should "do the right
thing" in salaries and service to clients and not be driven
purely by the size of their pay packets, top UK regulator Hector
Sants said on Tuesday in his last speech before standing down.
Britain's top banks such as Barclays, Lloyds
and Royal Bank of Scotland have already been
warned by investors to rein in excessive pay at a time of
shrinking rewards for shareholders.
Sants, chief executive of the Financial Services Authority
(FSA), said it was not up to regulators to determine pay but
there should be an expectation that bankers were driven in part
by the "desire to do the right thing".
"Should all of our conduct and behaviour be driven by pure
financial incentives?" Sants told an audience invited to hear
his final speech at the helm of the UK watchdog which will be
scrapped next year.
"It should not solely be about how much we earn but also
about how much we care for the markets' users and their
well-being," Sants said, alluding to a string of mis-selling
scandals that have hit Britain over the past two decades.
Sants looked tanned and relaxed ahead of stepping down in
June after five years at the helm of the FSA, during the worst
financial crisis in living memory when Britain had to rescue
several banks.
The FSA will be scrapped next year and Sants was due to
become Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, heading a new
supervisor for banks and insurers, but the former banker decided
it was time to call it a day.
He said steps taken by global regulators to beef up bank
capital and liquidity levels will help make the system safer,
but the boards of banks must also step up to the plate too.
The FSA ditched its "light touch" regulatory approach from
2007 as the credit crunch began unfolding and the tougher, more
intrusive approach was "having an impact".
He repeated his most memorable pronouncement that firms
should "still be afraid" of the FSA, prompting some lawyers to
say supervision should be based on dialogue not fear.
COLLECTIVE KNOWLEDGE
In the past two years the watchdog has scrutinised 653
applications for key positions at financial firms, with 48
withdrawn, and of those 39 followed FSA concerns.
Sants sought to correct what he said were "misperceptions"
about this tougher approach, aimed at correcting pre-crisis
boardroom faults of poor knowledge about finance and too little
backbone to challenge domineering chief executives.
"With regard to technical skills, let me be clear, the FSA
is assessing whether the board collectively understands and can
address the breadth of the business," Sants said.
"We do not expect all non-executive directors to be
technical experts in financial services and we certainly do not
expect every member of the board to have the same degree of
technical knowledge."
He dismissed criticisms that appointing top staff had become
an overly lengthy process.
"It is still a view held by some, unfortunately, that they
are 'entitled' to a position regardless of their skills and
experience," he said.
Sants was at the helm of the FSA when the government had to
rescue Royal Bank of Scotland and two lessons stood out on the
corporate governance side, he said.
There should be a presumption that if someone was on the
board of a bank that fails then they should not be allowed to
carry out the same role in future.
It was also vital that penalties were raised and that the
FSA cannot be influenced by commercial criteria when making its
judgements, he said. "Commercial success should not place an
individual above the law."