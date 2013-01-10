UK struggles to supervise foreign bank branches-former watchdog

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 10 Britain cannot supervise foreign
bank branches properly, making it harder to spot wrongdoing like
Libor rigging, the former head of the Financial Services
Authority said on Thursday.
Branches, unlike subsidiaries, are mainly supervised by the
bank's home regulator rather than the FSA, which must take a
back seat on matters like capital requirements.
Hector Sants, who stepped down as FSA CEO last June, told a
UK parliamentary commission on banking standards that branches
were a "significant problem", as shown by manipulation of the
London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor benchmark.
"The vast majority of the wrongdoing was done outside of the
supervisory net of the UK," Sants said. "These big branches in
the UK pose a significant threat to effective supervision."
Libor setting was overseen in London by the British Bankers'
Association with many non UK banks contributing. Libor rates,
compiled from estimates submitted by large banks, are used to
determine interest rates on trillions of dollars of contracts
around the world.
Sants was being quizzed just after the lawmakers grilled
former top officials at Swiss bank UBS, which last
month paid a $1.5 billion fine for rigging Libor.
UBS, which has a substantial presence in London, paid a 160
million pound fine to the FSA as part of the settlement.
Sants defended the FSA's role in the Libor scandal, saying
it had acted swiftly in conjunction with U.S. regulators.
"We took Libor very, very seriously," Sants said.
Sants is due to take up the top compliance job at Barclays
, the British bank that was first to settle charges of
rigging Libor, an interest rate used to price home loans, credit
cards and other products worth over $300 trillion.
He said it would be difficult for any regulator to spot
misconduct if it was not visible to the firm itself. Five
internal audits at UBS failed to spot the Libor rigging.
In another case involving a subsidiary, the London branch of
U.S. bank JPMorgan was hit by a $6.2 billion loss after
trades in credit derivatives went wrong.
Sants said he would use his insights as a regulator to
improve culture and values at Barclays, something all firms
needed to do.
"Unless the firms put in place a radically different
approach to compliance and a radically different set of
incentives, there is a very high risk it will come back round
again," Sants said.
Regulators should be able to suspend bankers suspected of
wrongdoing and ensure they are "struck off" if misconduct is
proven, steps which would help change behaviour.
Anyone who presided over a major failure at a bank should
have to prove they are "fit and proper" to stay in the industry,
rather than the regulator having to do this, Sants said.
Some of the traders mentioned in the Barclays and UBS
settlements were still "approved persons" under FSA rules -
meaning they could work in the industry - the watchdog's head of
enforcement, Tracey McDermott confirmed to the hearing.
Criminal investigations into individuals are continuing, she
said, declining to elborate.
The parliamentary commission is due to report around March
and is expected to recommend changes to the law to help restore
trust in the tarnished banking sector.