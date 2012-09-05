UK watchdog tells banks to change sales rewards

LONDON, Sept 5 Britain's banks are rewarding
sales staff in ways that encourage mis-selling of financial
products and new rules may be needed to protect consumers, the
Financial Services Authority said on Wednesday.
FSA Managing Director Martin Wheatley said that cultural
change was needed at firms so they no longer just see customers
as "someone to sell to" rather than to serve.
Wheatley said in a speech to be presented at a Reuters
Newsmaker event later on Wednesday that firms must change the
way their incentive schemes for sales teams are structured and
signalled a tougher regulatory approach may be taken.
"The introduction of new rules is also being considered to
make certain that this new, fairer, approach is hard-wired into
the way firms do business, and enforceable if they disregard
them," Wheatley said.
UK consumers have suffered 20 years or more of mis-selling
scandals, from pensions to home loans and product insurance.