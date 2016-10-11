版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 11日 星期二 23:11 BJT

Japan's Fujitsu to cut 1,800 jobs in Britain under transformation plan

LONDON Oct 11 Japan's Fujitsu Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to cut 1,800 jobs in Britain as part of a transformation programme to realign the firm to make it more competitive.

Japanese companies had been vocal in the run-up to Britain's referendum on EU membership, warning that a vote to leave could damage jobs and prospects in the country.

The company released a short statement on Tuesday saying the job cuts were linked to plans to streamline its operations. No further comment was immediately available.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐