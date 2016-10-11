Japan's Fujitsu to cut 1,800 jobs in Britain under transformation plan

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
LONDON Oct 11 Japan's Fujitsu Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to cut 1,800 jobs in Britain as part of a transformation programme to realign the firm to make it more competitive.
Japanese companies had been vocal in the run-up to Britain's referendum on EU membership, warning that a vote to leave could damage jobs and prospects in the country.
The company released a short statement on Tuesday saying the job cuts were linked to plans to streamline its operations. No further comment was immediately available.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.