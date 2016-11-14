Fund manager laggards to be dropped from governance list

* Financial Reporting Council tiers Stewardship Code
* Tier 3 laggards could be evicted if no improvement
* Comes as government considers new governance rules
LONDON, Nov 14 Fund managers in Britain will be
ranked by how they compare on corporate governance and those who
do not stick to the standards set by the country's watchdog will
be struck off its list.
With growing concern about investor oversight of company
boards and the prospect of government intervention, the
Financial Reporting Council said on Monday it would tier nearly
300 fund firms which have signed up to its voluntary
'Stewardship Code' according to their adherence to it.
Top firms including BP and Smith & Nephew
faced shareholder revolts over pay in 2016, highlighting growing
discontent at corporate excess, which the government has said it
may address with tighter rules.
This follows the launch in 2010 of the FRC's seven point
code which aims to encourage institutional investors to actively
engage with top listed British firms to ensure good governance.
The code says asset managers should also have a clear policy
on how they vote on company issues at annual general meetings,
and provide regular feedback to investors.
FRC Chief Executive Stephen Haddrill said reporting against
the Stewardship Code was "not a box-ticking exercise" and
signatories should provide a clear description of their approach
and explain when they do not meet the guidelines.
"We will be looking for continuous improvement from Code
signatories," he added.
REAL TEETH
Under the new rules, any firm in the lowest tier, tier 3 -
where "significant" reporting improvements are needed - has six
months to improve or face being removed from the list.
"The FRC's decision to remove underperforming signatories of
the Code that do not demonstrate improvement within six months
is a welcome move with real teeth, and one that we hope will
spur action among the lowest ranked fund managers," ShareAction
Chief Executive Catherine Howarth said.
"While some do serious work on stewardship, the industry as
a whole is falling short of the standard needed to properly
protect UK pension savers," Howarth added.
An FRC spokeswoman said the change had not been influenced
by political pressure but resulted from concerns about the
implementation of the voluntary corporate governance code.
"Overall the quality of reporting against the Code did not
give a clear enough picture of the approach to stewardship. To
improve reporting against the Code and increase transparency in
the market we assessed signatory statements and encouraged them
to reaffirm their commitment to stewardship," she said.
