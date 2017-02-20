UPDATE 3-Asset managers push back against UK rule change proposals

* Vanguard favours fee warning, against all-in fee
* Funds responding to FCA interim review of sector
LONDON, Feb 20 Asset managers on Monday
marshalled their defence against proposed changes by their
regulator aimed at boosting value for investors by cutting costs
and increasing competition.
The Financial Conduct Authority launched a review of the
industry last year aimed at overhauling Britain's 7 trillion
pound ($9 trillion) asset management industry, and gave Feb. 20
as the deadline for reaction to its interim findings.
The regulator had flagged widespread concerns about the
performance of actively-managed funds relative to fees charged,
the level of competition in the industry and the information
shared with investors to help them make decisions.
Chief among the regulator's planned solutions was the
creation of a single 'all-in' fee, to help investors better
understand the cost of investing, including how much the fund
pays to buy and sell investments.
Industry trade body the Investment Association pushed back
on that idea and instead proposed a single fund charge along
with an estimate of the trading costs needed to deliver a return
for investors.
"Transparency of charges and costs across the long-term
savings market is a pre-requisite for building consumer trust,"
it said in its response. "This could provide a simpler
proposition for customers to understand the cost of the
professional service," it said.
Vanguard, which specialises in low-cost index trackers and
exchange traded funds, said it doubted an all-in fee would be
"accurate, objective or comparable", saying it would be more
useful to give investors more information on how fees are
charged, because funds were not uniform.
The U.S. firm, which managed $4 trillion in assets at the
end of January, mainly in low-cost passive funds with about $1
trillion in active funds, said it did support better warnings
about the impact of high fees, giving the issue equal prominence
to warnings about past performance.
"Performance is a potential. Costs are a certainty, hence
investors should focus as much, if not more, on costs," Sean
Hagerty, head of Vanguard's European business, said in a
statement.
"A 'health warning' on the impact of costs would be a clear
sign of intent from the industry that it's putting the needs of
the investor first."
The New City Initiative, a lobby group for smaller funds,
said an all-in fee could hit funds focused on less liquid
strategies that incur higher dealing costs and favour bigger
fund managers.
Dan Brocklebank, head of the U.K. arm of active fund manager
Orbis Investments, which has more than 15 billion pounds under
management, said there was enough scope for the FCA to enforce
existing rules on fees, "before adding additional layers of
regulation".
ICI Global, the international arm of the U.S. Investment
Company Institute, also warned against introducing new
regulations at a time of unprecedented disruption as Britain
negotiates to leave the European Union.
The watchdog's final report, along with any proposed rule
changes, is expected in the summer. The deadline for
consultation responses was Monday.
