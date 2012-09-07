REFILE-PREVIEW-G4S boss readies for round two of UK Parliament grilling

(Adds Buckles title and first name in second paragraph)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Sept 7 Embattled security firm G4S
will be forced to relive its embarrassing London
Olympics staffing failure on Tuesday when its boss returns for a
second showdown with British lawmakers demanding to know how the
debacle was allowed to happen.
Group Chief Executive Nick Buckles and colleague David
Taylor-Smith, who is the group's UK and Africa CEO, w ill be
pressed for further explanation of the recruitment failure which
has hit its shares and raised questions about its prospects on
future deals.
"Everyone now accepts that G4S let the country down before
the Olympics began. We need to ascertain the reasons why this
happened and who else was responsible for the pre-Olympics
shambles," Keith Vaz, chairman of the Home Affairs Committee and
a member of Parliament for the opposition Labour party, told
Reuters.
The world's largest security firm, which in Britain runs
services for airports, prisons, immigration and the police,
admitted just 16 days before the Games began that it could not
supply a promised 10,400 venue guards.
It eventually raised 7,800 at peak times, leaving the
military to make up the shortfall.
The failure embarrassed the government, one of G4S's core
clients which accounts for more than half of its 1.8 billion
pounds British revenue. More than 20 percent of its pipeline of
potential UK work also stems from that market.
Those numbers mean the UK public sector is one of the
biggest global clients for the group, whose revenue for 2012 is
forecast at just over 8 billion pounds according to a Reuters
poll of 21 analysts.
G4S has said it expects to take a 50 million pound ($79.7
million) loss over the contract failure, but the potential for a
longer-lasting reputational blow goes even beyond the UK market.
A week before it conceded recruitment problems, the company
told Reuters it expected its work at the 2012 Games would help
it win a bigger share of a four-year cycle of global events
whose safety and security budget has been estimated at more than
$10 billion.
INTERNAL REVIEW
Buckles' return to Parliament also comes at a time when his
tenure as chief executive hangs on the soon-expected result of
an internal management review into the failure.
The board's decision could be swayed by whether the group
wins any of nine imminent British prison deals, that will
indicate the government's appetite to work with G4S at a time
when its Olympic woes have put its plans for increased private
sector involvement under scrutiny.
G4S's first attempt to repair the damage came in July when
Buckles was hauled before the Home Affairs Committee to explain
why the army had to be asked so late to fill his firm's
shortfall.
But his nervy appearance begged more questions than answers
and ended with him admitting the company's reputation was in
tatters.
Buckles, a 27-year company veteran, has nevertheless been
backed to stay in his post by major shareholders, many of whom
stood by him in November despite an earlier debacle when he had
to pull a 5.2 billion pounds bid for Danish cleaning firm ISS.
The group has largely prospered under Buckles, who has
presided over a share price rise of some 70 percent and an
increase in its market value to 3.5 billion pounds since being
elevated to CEO in July 2005, a year after a transformational
merger between Group 4 Falck and Securicor.
Last month Buckles, who put his uncertain first appearance
in Parliament down to a lack of preparation time, said G4S had
not lost any customers in the Olympic fallout and had received
"a lot" of supportive letters from clients around the world.
Yet shares in the FTSE 100 member have yet to fully recover
from the Olympic crisis and remain around 11 percent lower than
before the company's shock admission of failure.
Analyst Kean Marden at brokerage Jefferies said
institutional shareholders' support would likely result in
Buckles keeping his job, but the biggest threat would come when
G4S seeks further UK public sector business.
"The prison contracts are the more appropriate litmus test
(for Buckles)," Marden said. "It'll be the degree to which G4S
participates in the next wave of prison outsourcing, but also
how the police outsourcing momentum develops over the next six
months as well."
Tuesday's committee meeting will also hear testimony from
Olympic organising chiefs Paul Deighton and Seb Coe.
($1 = 0.6275 British pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)