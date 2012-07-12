Maintenance to cut UK Beryl gas fields' output in Sept

LONDON, July 12 Apache's Beryl Alpha and Beryl Bravo gas fields will reduce production for planned maintenance from Sept. 21, while maintenance on the SAGE pipeline feeding gas to the St. Fergus terminal has been moved to new dates in August, the company said.

The Beryl Alpha field will lose 2.9 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) of volume Sept. 21-23, while production at Beryl Bravo will be reduced by 1.2 mcm/d from Sept. 21 for 24 days.

Maintenance on the SAGE pipeline will now take place Aug. 1-6 and again Aug. 25-Sept. 12, Apache's latest maintenance schedule showed.