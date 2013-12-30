Britain's Breagh gas field back up after 7 week closure

LONDON Dec 30 Gas production at the Breagh
field, one of the biggest new sites in the North Sea, resumed on
Dec. 27 following a shutdown in November just one month after it
started operating, project stakeholder Sterling Resources
said on Monday.
The start-up of the field, majority owned by Germany's RWE
Dea, was plagued by delays and equipment issues have
added to the series of problems since it opened for production
in mid-October.
"Sterling Resources is pleased to announce the restart of
Breagh production on December 27, 2013. This follows a period of
approximately seven weeks shut-in as a result of a significant
production incident on November 7th," the company said in a
statement.
The field is expected to produce at a rate of 112 million
cubic feet per day in 2014 and pumps gas to Britain's Teesside
onshore gas processing terminal.
Sterling Resources also said that Breagh would undergo two
planned shutdowns scheduled for the first week of January.