2013年 3月 20日

UK Britannia gas field to shut for work March 27-28 -operator

LONDON, March 20 Britain's Britannia gas field in the North Sea will shut down for planned work on March 27-28, operator ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday.

The company will undertake heavy lift operations at the site, it said in a market message, adding that the work was weather dependent.

The Britannia field usually produces 6-7 million cubic metres of gas per day.

