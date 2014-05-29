Britain's J-Block gas field in unplanned outage

LONDON May 29 Conocophillips' J-Block North Sea gas field in Britain went into an unplanned outage on Thursday afternoon, the company said on its regulatory website.

The outage started at 1330 GMT on Thursday and the company said an investigation into the outage was underway.

The field's typical production rate is 10 million cubic metres per day. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Keiron Henderson)