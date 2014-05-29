Britain's J-Block gas field in unplanned outage

BRIEF-Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
LONDON May 29 Conocophillips' J-Block North Sea gas field in Britain went into an unplanned outage on Thursday afternoon, the company said on its regulatory website.
The outage started at 1330 GMT on Thursday and the company said an investigation into the outage was underway.
The field's typical production rate is 10 million cubic metres per day. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Unicharm Corp is opening its third plant in Saudi Arabia, new factory will cost a few billion yen - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2pCvDoi] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, on Wednesday reported double-digit profit gains as investors plowed money into lower-cost index funds, but the company saw its share price trimmed as revenue disappointed analysts' expectations.
TORONTO, April 19 Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.