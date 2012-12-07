UPDATE 1-Citi gas trades among those that sparked UK probe

LONDON Dec 7 U.S. bank Citigroup on
Friday denied any improper activity by its traders after the
bank confirmed its gas deals were among those that prompted
investigations by Britain's financial and energy regulators.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) and energy regulator
Ofgem said last month they were investigating six gas trades
following allegations made by a whistleblower that dealers had
manipulated wholesale prices on Europe's biggest gas market.
Citigroup conducted two of the six deals on Sept. 28 which
priced gas at 58 pence a therm, a source at the bank said. The
price was below other deals earlier in the day and later. The
bank denied any impropriety.
"Citi's activity in the natural gas market on Sept. 28 was
related to client activity, and all Citi trades were completed
at levels consistent with the context of the market at the time
they were executed," a bank spokesman said.
The FSA declined to comment.
The source added that Citi simply sought to hedge its
positions at the prevailing cost of gas, which at the time had
fallen sharply to 58 pence/therm.
Citi's commodity trading desk is headquartered in London.
Whistleblower Seth Freedman and his employers at price
reporting agency ICIS Heren separately alerted regulators to
unusual trading activity during a crucial period at 1630 p.m.
London time, when the agency sets the price of gas.
Both parties raised concerns that six gas trades done at 58
pence a therm at 1630 p.m. appeared too low, given other trades
were around 58.5 pence/therm, prompting allegations by Freedman
that the price was being manipulated.
The source added that Citi did not initiate trading at 58
pence/therm, adding that its two trades were sandwiched between
the six reported.
In its daily report on Sept. 28, ICIS Heren set the
next-working day gas price at 58.25 pence/therm. Rival agencies
Argus and Platts put the price at 58.5 pence/therm and 59.1
pence/therm, respectively.
ICIS Heren is the leading price reporting agency that aims
to provide energy company clients with a transparent, daily
price of wholesale gas used in contracts for billions of pounds
worth of supply deals.
Energy information services Platts and Argus also provide
prices in the gas markets but their prices are more commonly
used in cash oil market contracts.
ICIS Heren price reporters go about setting the wholesale
cost of gas by telephoning traders and collecting data during
the peak trading window for gas at around 4.30 p.m. London time,
known as the market-on-close assessment.
High trading volumes in this period are deemed to provide
the best snapshot of gas prices as multiple sellers and buyers
strike deals.
Some traders have criticised the approach for focusing on a
narrow assessment window that they say invites manipulation by
players that want a higher or lower price to suit deals related
to the benchmark price.