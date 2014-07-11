Britain's J-Block gas field brief outage ends-ConocoPhillips

LONDON, July 11 ConocoPhillips' J-Block North Sea gas field in Britain returned to service on Thursday evening after an unplanned outage, the company said on its regulatory website.

The outage started at 0845 local time (0745 GMT) and ended at 2000 local time, ConocoPhillips said.

The field's typical production rate is 10 million cubic metres per day. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)