UK Theddlethorpe gas terminal shut for longer-operator

LONDON Dec 10 Gas flow through Britain's Theddlethorpe terminal will remain shut down for several more days, operator ConocoPhillips said on Monday, after an unplanned outage closed the facility on Dec. 1.

"Production through the system remains shut down due to a lack of blend gas and minimum flow requirements at Theddlethorpe," a spokeswoman said, while a market message updated on Monday said the outage would last "several more days."

The Theddlethorpe terminal on the east coast of Britain receives gas from the so-called Lincolnshire Offshore Gas Gathering System (LOGGS) facility which collects gas from North Sea fields, blends it and sends it to the mainland via a 36-inch pipeline.

Gas flows through Theddlethorpe vary between 9.5-10.7 million cubic metres per day.

The LOGGS complex experienced an unplanned outage on Nov. 30, consequently shutting down the receiving terminal.

"Work is ongoing to restore production from LOGGS," the spokeswoman said.