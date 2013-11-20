版本:
UK Theddlethorpe gas terminal to resume normal flows later on Wed

LONDON Nov 20 Britain's Theddlethorpe gas terminal is expected to resume normal operations later on Wednesday after an unplanned outage earlier in the day, operator ConocoPhilips said.

The unplanned outage started at around 1430 GMT on Wednesday, ConocoPhilips said in a market message.

National Grid data showed flows through the terminal fell from around 9 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) to around 4 mcm/d at that time.
