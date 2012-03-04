Cable heads to Geneva to avert GM plant closure-report

LONDON, March 4 British business secretary
Vince Cable will meet General Motors Co bosses at the
Geneva motor show later this week to urge the group not to axe
its plant in Ellesmere Port, northwest England, according to a
report in the Mail on Sunday.
The plant, which employs 2,100 staff and produces around
190,000 vehicles a year, has been under threat since GM revealed
last month that its European Opel-Vauxhall unit lost 355 million
pounds ($563 million) in 2011.
The report said Cable would meet with executives from Opel
to outline the financial benefits the British government could
deliver if the American car maker made a long-term commitment to
the plant.
A government spokesman would not confirm or deny whether
Cable planned to go to Geneva when contacted by Reuters.
The visit would be the second time in a week Cable has met
GM management to discuss the issue, after he met GM Chief
Executive Dan Akerson in New York last Wednesday to urge the
company to spare the Ellesmere Port plant.
Europe's car industry is edging closer to making production
cuts that industry executives acknowledge are the only way of
nursing loss-making businesses back to health.
GM, which last week announced a global alliance with PSA
Peugeot Citroen to share production, development and
purchasing costs, is expected to make a decision by the end of
this month.
Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant is where the Astra Sports
Tourer estate car and the five-door Astra hatchback are built.