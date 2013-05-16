UPDATE 2-UK judge says Goldman tax deal lawful, but "not glorious"

* Judge dismisses activists' challenge to Goldman deal
* Says taxman made mistakes but did not break law
* Ruling adds to debate on corporate tax avoidance
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, May 16 Britain's tax authority was
heavily criticised by a judge on Thursday, who nonetheless ruled
its deal with Goldman Sachs worth up to 20 million pounds
($30 million) to the U.S. bank was lawful.
High Court Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed a claim by campaign
group UK Uncut Legal Action that the tax settlement with the
bank in 2010 was an unlawful "sweetheart deal".
But he criticised the way HMRC had decided how much tax
Goldman Sachs should pay.
"The settlement with Goldman Sachs was not a glorious
episode in the history of the Revenue," the judge wrote, before
listing errors made by HMRC.
"However, my task is to decide whether the decisions of HMRC
under challenge were unlawful," he wrote, citing a previous
ruling that said "maladministration and illegality are separate
issues".
The judgment feeds into the debate on corporate tax
avoidance in Britain, where some lawmakers have accused the
taxman of being "too cosy" with big business.
At a time of government austerity cuts and economic
stagnation, the question of how big companies keep their tax
bills low is considered a matter of high public interest.
Google Inc was facing another grilling over its tax
affairs on Thursday from a committee of lawmakers who called the
company back after questions were raised about testimony given
in an earlier hearing.
A Reuters investigation has revealed that the tax take from
big companies fell sharply in the past 12 years, despite profits
rising, while income taxes from individuals and small businesses
have risen.
HMRC said the judge's ruling had "drawn a line under the
Goldman Sachs issue".
"The High Court's comprehensive dismissal of UK Uncut's
claim puts to rest the fallacy that HMRC is soft on large
businesses," Director General for Business Tax Jim Harra said.
The case was heard earlier this month.
EMBARRASSMENT
UK Uncut Legal Action said it was disappointed by the
ruling, but the court case had helped expose what went on behind
closed doors between HMRC and large companies.
Goldman Sachs, which was not a party to the court case,
declined to comment.
The case concerned a deal reached orally in November 2010
between then HMRC boss Dave Hartnett and Goldman Sachs
executives to resolve a long-running dispute over a now-banned
tax avoidance scheme involving the payment of bonuses to UK
staff via an offshore tax haven.
UK Uncut alleged that Hartnett had wrongly agreed that
Goldman should pay the principal it owed but not the interest
that had accrued during the five-year dispute.
Hartnett then approved the deal despite opposition from
HMRC's own High Risk Corporate Programme Board, partly to avoid
embarrassing George Osborne, the finance minister.
Osborne had just announced a new tax code for banks aimed at
reducing avoidance and Goldman was threatening to pull out of
the code if Hartnett reneged on the oral settlement.
"Mr Hartnett took into account the potential embarrassment
to (Osborne) if Goldman Sachs were to withdraw from the tax
code. HMRC accepts that was an irrelevant consideration and
should not have featured in his decision-making process," the
judge wrote.