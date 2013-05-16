UK activists lose legal challenge against Goldman tax deal

LONDON May 16 A British group campaigning
against tax avoidance has lost a legal challenge against a 2010
settlement between Goldman Sachs and HMRC, the British tax
authority.
Judge Andrew Nicol wrote in a judgment on Thursday that the
controversial settlement, worth up to 20 million pounds ($30
million) to the U.S. bank, was "not a glorious episode" in the
history of HMRC but that it was not unlawful.
The case concerns a deal reached orally in November 2010
between then HMRC boss Dave Hartnett and Goldman Sachs
executives to resolve a long-running dispute over a now-banned
tax avoidance scheme involving the payment of bonuses to UK
staff via an offshore tax haven.
Activist group UK Uncut Legal Action alleged that Hartnett
had wrongly agreed a "sweetheart deal" whereby Goldman paid the
principal it owed but not the accrued interest.
Judge Nicol said mistakes had been made which HMRC now
acknowledge, but the deal had not broken the law.