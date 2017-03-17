UK to question Google after adverts appear alongside extremist videos

LONDON, March 17 Britain on Friday will question
executives from Google over why adverts marketing the
government's services were appearing alongside videos carrying
hate speech and extremist content on its YouTube website.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said Google would
be attending a meeting at the Cabinet Office later on Friday
after the Times newspaper reported that public sector adverts
were appearing alongside videos carrying homophobic and
anti-semitic messages.
The spokesman said the government had suspended its
advertising from YouTube.
"We are waiting for reassurances that they have in place the
technical expertise to stop our adverts appearing in the wrong
places," he said.
Other organisations, such as retailers Sainsbury's and Argos
and the Guardian newspaper, said they had also withdrawn their
advertising.
"It is completely unacceptable that Google allows
advertising for brands like the Guardian to appear next to
extremist and hate filled videos," a Guardian spokeswoman said.
"We have stopped all advertising through Google with
immediate effect until we receive guarantees that this won't
happen in the future."
Google said in a statement it worked hard to remove ads from
appearing on pages or videos with "hate speech, gory or
offensive content" and said it had launched a review to give
brands more control over where their ads appeared.
"With millions of sites in our network and 400 hours of
video uploaded to YouTube every minute, we recognise that we
don't always get it right," it said in a statement.
"In a very small percentage of cases, ads appear against
content that violates our monetization policies. We promptly
remove the ads in those instances, but we know we can and must
do more."
Google added that it believed in the freedom of speech and
expression on the internet, even when it did not agree with the
views expressed.
