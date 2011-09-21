Olympics-UK wants Games to boost image after riots

LONDON, Sept 21 Britain aims to dispel the
negative images beamed around the globe during last month's
riots by launching a business and tourist promotion centred
around the 2012 London Olympics, a minister said on Wednesday.
The GREAT campaign will flag up Britain as a place to visit
and do business, with the aim of attracting an extra billion
pounds of inward investment and trade over the next year, giving
a lift to an economy that has barely grown during the past year.
"It is not about rebranding Britain, we have one of the
strongest brands in the world," Jeremy Hunt, Secretary of State
for Culture, Media and Sport, told reporters.
"It is about using that brand to create more exports, more
inward investment, more trade, more foreign tourists and also to
make sure that we can put the record straight after some of the
terrible events that happened this summer, which created a
negative image," he added.
"It's based on something that isn't new - the idea of
putting great back into Britain is something that has been
around for a very long time, but we think this is the moment to
use it next year."
But an economist suggested a billion pounds was a tiny
amount in terms of the overall economy.
"When GDP is in the trillions, a billion is not a great
deal," said Scott Corfe, economist at the Centre for Economics
and Business Research.
In 2009, foreign companies invested 46 billion pounds in the
UK, a decrease of 3.2 billion pounds from the previous year and
the smallest flow of inward direct investment since 2004,
figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.
The government said the bulk of the billion pounds is
expected to come from exports.
The billion pounds will go some way to delivering a return
on the 9.3 billion pounds it will cost to stage the Games.
The government, backed by the Foreign Office and UK Trade
and Investment, will host a global investment conference in
London on the eve of the Olympics and set up a British business
embassy to showcase the country's innovations, creativity and
entrepreneurship.
Politicians also hope the Olympics and Queen Elizabeth's
Diamond Jubilee next year, to mark 60 years of her reign, will
boost tourism, attracting an additional four million visitors,
aided by a further billion pounds of free publicity.
"We are determined to make the most of this unprecedented
opportunity to ensure we deliver a lasting economic legacy that
will benefit the whole country," Prime Minister David Cameron
said in New York, where he is attending the United Nation's
General Assembly.
The campaign comes at a time when a cash-strapped
Conservative-led coalition government looks to the private
sector to boost growth, as it embarks on an austerity package to
eliminate a record budget deficit.
The country also has to overcome the damage to its image
caused by this summer's riots in which cars and buildings were
burnt and shops looted in London and other English cities.
Hunt said there had been no noticeable impact on visitor
numbers from the riots.
