UPDATE 2-Britain to sell Green Investment Bank to Macquarie in 2.3 bln pound deal

* Price tag of 1.7 bln pounds
* 600 mln pound committed to existing projects
* Sale opposed by environmental groups, some lawmakers
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Dasha Afanasieva
LONDON, April 20 The British government said it
will sell the Green Investment Bank (GIB) to a consortium led by
Macquarie Bank in a deal worth 2.3 billion pounds ($3
billion), which critics said failed to guarantee its future.
The Australian bank's purchase of GIB, which backs green
projects with public funds, had been expected since a court
rejected the claim of a rival bidder earlier this month, but it
has been vehemently opposed by environmental groups and some UK
lawmakers.
They say Macquarie will strip the bank of its assets,
potentially diluting its purpose of investing in green projects.
The government set up GIB in 2012 as a commercial venture to
spur private investment in green projects. It has invested more
than 2 billion pounds in projects such as offshore wind farms
and waste management.
The deal comprises a 1.7 billion pound price tag and
approximately 600 million pounds in funding commitments for
existing GIB projects.
The government has provided 1.5 billion pounds since 2012,
meaning that the transaction price at the date of signing
represents a 160 million pound premium on total government
funding.
The government decided to sell a majority stake in 2015,
saying that would give the bank more freedom to borrow, free it
from state aid restrictions and allow it to attract more
capital.
"ENVIRONMENTALLY TOXIC"
The consortium's structure - comprising Macquarie Group,
Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 and Universities
Superannuation Scheme - includes a "special share" arrangement
whereby GIB's mandate would be safeguarded by five independent
trustees, Macquarie said.
Macquarie pledged on Thursday to invest 3 billion pounds in
green energy projects over the next three years. There were no
guarantees on GIB's headcount as part of the deal but Macquarie
said it would continue to operate from offices in London and
Edinburgh, managing more than 4 billion pounds of green
infrastructure assets and projects.
Critics said the government had failed to guarantee the
future for the GIB's green credentials and criticised it for a
lack of transparency.
"Selling the Green Investment Bank is environmentally
irresponsible, and on the eve of an election is politically
dubious. The government clearly hopes to avoid parliamentary
scrutiny," said Ed Davey, former Liberal Democrat Secretary of
State for Energy and Climate Change, referring to a national
election in Britain to be held on June 8.
Bankers close to the deal, who did not want to be named,
said there was little an investor could do with the bank except
sell its assets.
"The GIB loses money, with two offices it is hugely
expensive and there are no synergies between the businesses it
runs," said one.
Daniel Wong, head of Macquarie Capital, Europe, said the
bank would stand by its commitments.
"We understand the responsibilities that come with this
ownership, and we are fully committed to maintaining its green
purpose as we grow the business," Wong said.
A spokeswoman for Britain's Department for Business, Energy
& Industrial Strategy said Bank Of America Merrill Lynch
advised on the sale but declined to disclose its fee.
($1 = 0.7791 pounds)
