UPDATE 1-Tesco loses market share as Asda hits record - Kantar

* Tesco UK grocery market share falls to 30.2 pct
* Asda share at all-time high of 17.9 pct
LONDON March 27 - The UK grocery market share of Tesco Plc
, Britain's biggest retailer, is still falling, while
No. 2 player Asda's is at a record level, industry data showed
on Tuesday.
Market researcher Kantar WorldPanel said Tesco's market
share fell 0.4 percentage points year-on-year to 30.2 percent in
the 12 weeks to March 18.
In contrast, the share of Asda, owned by U.S. firm Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, rose 0.6 percentage points to 17.9 percent,
reflecting the full integration of Netto stores acquired last
year.
Tesco issued its first profit warning in living memory in
January and earlier this month parted company with the CEO of
its UK business, Richard Brasher.
The later announcement came 10 days after Tesco detailed a
programme to invest in existing and new stores and take on
20,000 new staff.
Kantar said Tesco's sales growth was 2.7 percent in the
12-week period, lagging market growth of 4.0 percent but an
improvement on growth rates seen so far this year. Asda saw
sales growth of 7.8 percent.
The share of Sainsbury, Britain's third-largest
grocer, and Morrison's, the No. 4 grocer, were unchanged
at 16.6 percent and 12.3 percent respectively.
Last week Sainsbury beat forecasts for fourth quarter sales.
Kantar said Waitrose, the upmarket grocer owned by John
Lewis, and discounters Aldi and Lidl, all
continued to outperform the market, as did frozen food
specialist Iceland.
The overall market growth of 4.0 percent in the latest
12-week period represents a slight slowdown from growth of 4.5
percent in the 12 weeks to Feb. 19 and is below a grocery
inflation rate of 5.5 percent.
Kantar said this meant shoppers were taking advantage of the
current crop of special offers.
Separately on Tuesday a survey by the Confederation of
British Industry (CBI) said retail sales unexpectedly steadied
in March, although stores did warn that high fuel prices and
slow wage growth meant the outlook was poor.
Following is Kantar's summary of market share and sales
12 wks to 12 wks to pct change
March 18 March 20
2012 2011
Total till roll 31.07 bln 30.19 bln 2.9 pct
Total grocers 23.35 bln 22.45 bln 4.0 pct
Total multiples 22.83 bln 21.94 bln 4.1 pct
Market share (percent)
12 wks to 12 wks to pct change
March 18 March 20 in sales
2012 2011
Tesco 30.2 30.6 2.7
Asda 17.9 17.3 7.8
Sainsbury 16.6 16.6 4.1
Morrison 12.3 12.3 3.4
Co-operative* 6.5 6.8 -1.2
Somerfield* 0.0 0.1 -93.6
Waitrose 4.4 4.3 6.7
Aldi 2.6 2.1 28.5
Lidl 2.7 2.5 10.7
Iceland 2.0 1.9 10.2
* Somerfield was bought by the Co-op in 2008 and some stores
were sold to win approval from competition regulators.