UK grocery shoppers trading down to discount chains-Kantar

 LONDON, Aug 16 Sales at Britain's grocers are
lagging behind price inflation as shoppers migrate to lower
priced stores and trade down to cheaper goods, Kantar Worldpanel
said.	
 The market research company said on Tuesday grocery sales
rose by 3.8 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to Aug 7, lower
than the 5.2 percent grocery price inflation during the period. 	
 "It is evident that shoppers are trying to manage their
'personal' inflation by trading down. This can be done by
seeking out lower priced outlets and cheaper alternative
products," Kantar said.	
 That resulted in another good performance from budget chains
Aldi and Lidl with Aldi growing sales by 24.4 percent and
achieving an all-time record market share of 3.6 percent.	
 "It's unsurprising that the discounters have pushed further
ahead this month," Kantar said.	
 Britain's grocery market remains polarised, with hard
discounters Aldi and Lidl and upmarket chain Waitrose 
growing much faster than mainstream rivals like Tesco ,
Asda and J Sainsbury .	
 Among Britain's top four grocers, only Wm Morrison
Supermarkets added to its market share during the
period.	
 Many retailers have been struggling as shoppers see
disposible incomes squeezed by rising prices, subdued wages
growth and government austerity measures.	
    	

 Following is a summary of market share and sales. 	
               12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
               Aug 07, 2011  Aug 08, 2010  
                                           
 Total till roll  30,788,740    29,861,280    3.1
 Total grocers    23,326,890    22,480,010    3.8
 Total multiples  22,751,900    21,973,020    3.5
	
 Market share (percent)	
               12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change 
               Aug 07, 2011  Aug 08, 2010  in sales
 Tesco            30.5          30.8          2.6
 Asda             17.1          17.6          1.2
 Sainsbury        16.1          16.1          3.6
 Morrison         11.7          11.6          4.6
 Co-operative*    6.9           6.4           11.7
 Somerfield*      0.0           1.2           -97.3
 Waitrose         4.3           4.1           8.3
 Aldi             3.6           3.0           24.4
 Lidl             2.6           2.4           13.8
 Iceland          1.9           1.8           8.5
	
 * Somerfield was bought by the Co-op in 2008 and some stores
were sold to win approval from competition regulators.	
	
 (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Neil Maidment)

