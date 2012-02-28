版本:
2012年 2月 28日

Tesco's UK market share drops to 2005 level -Kantar

Feb 28 The UK grocery market share of
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has fallen to levels
not seen since 2005 as competition intensifies, industry data
showed on Tuesday.	
    Market research by Kantar WorldPanel said Tesco's market
share fell 0.6 percent year on year to 29.7 percent in the 12
weeks to Feb. 19.	
    In contrast, the completion of the conversion of Netto
stores acquired last year helped Britain's No. 2 grocer Asda,
owned by Wal-Mart Stores, retain the record share of
17.5 percent reported by Kantar last month. 	
    Tesco issued its first profit warning in living memory on
Jan. 12. 	
    No. 3 player J Sainsbury continued to outperform
the market in 2012, lifting its share 0.1 percent to 16.6
percent.	
    Wm Morrison Supermarkets, the fourth-largest UK
grocer, dipped 0.1 percent to 12.2 percent.	
    Waitrose, owned by John Lewis, saw its
share rise to a record 4.5 percent, while Aldi, Lidl and Iceland
enjoyed double-digit growth to retain record shares.	
    Kantar Worldpanel said overall grocery sales in Britain
climbed 4.5 percent year on year in the latest 12-week period,
against 4.2 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 22. 	
    "While the growth rate remains lower than grocery price
inflation, currently at 5.5 percent, the gap between the two
measures is narrowing -- meaning pressure on household budgets,
while still strong, is not getting any worse," said Kantar
Worldpanel director Edward Garner.	
    Separately on Tuesday, a survey by the Confederation of
British Industry said British retail sales improved more than
expected in February. 	
    	
    Following is a summary of market share and sales (stg) 	
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Feb 19, 2012  Feb 20, 2011  
                                              
 Total till roll  34,656,920    33,481,690    3.5
 Total grocers    25,379,850    24,293,570    4.5
 Total multiples  24,847,570    23,758,940    4.6
 	
    Market share (percent)	
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change 
                  Feb 19, 2012  Feb 20, 2011  in sales
 Tesco            29.7          30.3          2.5
 Asda*            17.5          17.5          4.7
 Sainsbury        16.6          16.5          5.3
 Morrison         12.2          12.3          3.8
 Co-operative**   6.3           6.7           -1.3
 Somerfield**     0.0           0.1           -84.4
 Waitrose         4.5           4.4           7.6
 Aldi             3.6           3.1           23.5
 Lidl             2.6           2.4           10.5
 Iceland          2.1           2.0           10.9
 	
    * Asda completed its purchase of Netto UK last year and some
stores were sold to win approval from competition regulators.	
    ** Somerfield was bought by the Co-op in 2008 and some
stores were sold to win approval from competition regulators.

