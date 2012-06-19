版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 19日 星期二 19:40 BJT

UK grocery market grows 3.2 pct in last 3 months-Kantar

LONDON, June 19 Britain's grocery market grew
3.2 percent in the 12 weeks to June 10, boosted by an 11.3
percent leap in the run-up to the Queen Elizabeth Diamond
Jubilee celebrations, industry data showed on Tuesday.
    Market researcher Kantar WorldPanel said the addition of an
extra 213 million pounds ($334 million) in the tills in the week
ending June 3 had boosted the sector. 
    "The remarkable growth rate recorded over the Jubilee is a
sign of what's to come during the Olympics when we expect
grocery sales to soar," Edward Garner, director at Kantar
Worldpanel, said. "Competition is likely to be fierce with
fortunes now considerably different among the big four.
    "Both Tesco and Morrisons suffer share dips
of 0.4 points this month whereas Asda and Sainsbury's
 have seen their shares strengthen." 
    

    Following is a summary of market share and sales. 
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  June 10 2012  June 2011     
 Total till roll  31.9 bln      31.2 bln      2.2
 Total grocers    24.3 bln      23.5 bln      3.2
 Total multiples  23.8 bln      23 bln        3.2
 
    Market share (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  June 10 2012  June 2011     in sales
 Tesco            31.0          31.4          1.8
 Asda             17.2          17.2          3.5
 Sainsbury        16.6          16.4          4.2
 Morrison         11.8          12.2          0.0
 Co-operative     6.5           6.9           -2.8
 Waitrose         4.6           4.4           7.5
 Aldi             2.8           2.3           24.7
 Lidl             2.8           2.6           11.1
 Iceland          2.0           1.9           6.3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐