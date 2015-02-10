版本:
UPDATE 2-Britain's battered Tesco sees sales finally turn higher

* Kantar says Tesco sales up 0.3 pct in 12 weeks to Feb. 1
    * Tesco outcome is first growth since Jan. 2014
    * But market share down again, 0.2 pct points to 29 pct
    * Overall grocery UK grocery market up 1.1 pct

    By James Davey
    LONDON, Feb 10 Britain's biggest supermarket has
recorded its first sales rise since January 2014, data showed on
Tuesday, suggesting attempts by Tesco's new boss to restore an
image dented by a price war with discounters and an accounting
scandal may be bearing fruit.
    Chief Executive Dave Lewis has cut prices on fresh produce
and branded goods, as well as improving customer service and
product availability, in an attempt to win back the customers
that have deserted it in droves for cheaper rivals Aldi
 and Lidl. 
    Shares in Tesco rose 2.7 percent on Tuesday after
data from Kantar Worldpanel, an industry market researcher, said
its sales nudged up 0.3 percent over the 12 weeks to Feb. 1 when
compared against the year-ago period.
    That small rise nonetheless considerably outperformed Asda
, Sainsbury's and Morrisons, where sales
fell 1.7 percent, 1.0 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.
    "Tesco is bouncing back from a tough year, with Dave Lewis's
efforts to overhaul the supermarket attracting an additional
236,000 shoppers into its stores in the last 12 weeks," said
Fraser McKevitt, Kantar's head of retail and consumer insight.
    In addition to changes on the shop floor, Lewis also
announced last month that he would slash internal costs and sell
assets to mend the company's finances and fight back from years
of market share losses and debt-ratings downgrades.
    He still has a way to go regarding Tesco's market share,
which Kantar said fell 0.2 percentage points to 29.0 percent as
discounters Aldi and Lidl continued to gain ground, with sales
growth of 21.2 percent and 14.2 percent respectively.
    However, the positive sales news follows a
better-than-expected Christmas for Tesco, which said in January
it had seen volume growth over that period for the first time in
five years. 
    Analysts at Barclays concluded the back-to-back figures
suggested "The longer-term trends (for Tesco) are clearly more
encouraging than they have been for some time."
    Overall spending in Britain grocery market grew at its
fastest rate since June 2014, up 1.1 percent over the 12 weeks,
while like-for-like prices fell by 1.2 percent.
    "Shoppers are taking advantage of both lower fuel prices and
the continuing price war among the supermarkets to slightly
increase their grocery spending," said McKevitt.
    Elsewhere in the sector, shares in Morrison jumped 6.2
percent after its sales performance, though down, hit its best
level since December 2013.
    Alongside Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons also published
Christmas trading updates last month. Both came in ahead of
analysts' forecasts. Asda will update on its fourth quarter on
Feb. 19.  
    
    Market share and year-on-year sales growth (percent)
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Feb. 1 2015   Feb 2 2014    in sales
 Tesco            29.0          29.2           0.3
 Asda             16.9          17.3          -1.7
 Sainsbury        16.7          17.1          -1.0
 Morrison         11.1          11.3          -0.4
 Co-operative      5.9           6.1          -2.7
 Waitrose          5.2           4.9           7.2
 Aldi              4.9           4.1          21.2
 Lidl              3.5           3.1          14.2
 Iceland           2.2           2.3          -0.5
 
 (Additional reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Sophie
Walker)

