UK's 'big four' grocers lose more ground to discounters - Kantar

LONDON, July 28 All of Britain's so-called "big
four" supermarkets saw sales fall over the last 12 weeks in an
overall market that grew marginally, with discounters continuing
to take share from their bigger rivals, industry data showed on
Tuesday.
Kantar Worldpanel said Asda, the British arm of U.S.
retailer Wal-Mart, suffered the biggest sales fall over
the 12 weeks to July 19 with a decline of 2.7 percent.
That meant Sainsbury's regained its No. 2 status
with a market share of 16.5 percent compared with Asda's 16.4
percent, even though its sales fell 0.3 percent in the period.
Market leader Tesco's sales declined 0.6 percent,
while No. 4 player Morrisons' fell 0.1 percent.
In contrast, discounters Aldi and Lidl
posted sales growth of 16.6 percent and 11.3 percent
respectively, taking their market shares up to 5.6 percent and
4.0 percent.
Overall grocery sales increased by 0.8 percent over the 12
weeks compared with a year ago, while grocery deflation was 1.6
percent.
(Reporting by James Davey)