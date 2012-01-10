版本:
Tesco lost UK grocery share in run-up to Xmas - Kantar

LONDON, Jan 10 Tesco, Britain's
biggest retailer, lost grocery market share in the run-up to
Christmas as rivals fought back against its price-cutting
campaign and cash-strapped shoppers flocked to discount stores,
according to data published on Tuesday.	
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said grocery sales rose
4.8 percent in the 12 weeks to Dec. 25. 	
    That lagged a 5.9 percent increase in food price inflation,
suggesting Britons are cutting back on the number of groceries
they buy and/or switching to cheaper alternatives. 	
    Many shoppers are curbing spending as disposable incomes are
squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government
austerity measures. 	
    Tesco, which reports Christmas sales figures on Thursday,
lagged the broader grocery market with sales growth of 3.3
percent over the 12 week period, Kantar said.	
    The supermarket giant started cutting prices in September in
a bid to reverse a drift lower in its market share and predicted
its sales would suffer in the short term as a pick up in volume
would lag an immediate drop in cash taken at till.	
    "Tesco's 'Big Price Drop' has had an aggressive response
from its competitors and put pressure on its (market) share,
which has slipped from 30.5 percent a year ago to 30.1 percent,"
Kantar said.	
    Asda outperformed the broader market with sales growth of
7.3 percent while J Sainsbury, which posts
third-quarter sales on Wednesday, saw sales grow 5.5 percent and
its market share reach its highest level since March 2003.	
    Elsewhere, upmarket grocer Waitrose continued its run of
strong sales growth, but was outpaced by budget chains Lidl,
Iceland and Aldi. 	
	
    Following is a summary of market share and sales. 	
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Dec 25, 2011  Dec 26, 2010  
                                              
 Total till roll  36,299,180    35,056,060    3.5
 Total grocers    26,276,300    25,082,480    4.8
 Total multiples  25,738,510    24,552,110    4.8
 	
    Market share (percent)	
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change 
                  Dec 25, 2011  Dec 26, 2010  in sales
 Tesco            30.1          30.5          3.3
 Total Asda ^     17.2          17.4          3.3
 Asda ^           17.2          16.8          7.3
 Netto ^          0.0           0.7           -99.1
 Sainsbury        16.7          16.6          5.5
 Morrison         12.2          12.2          5.1
 Co-operative*    6.4           6.7           0.1
 Somerfield*      0.0           0.2           -89.6
 Waitrose         4.4           4.2           9.1
 Aldi             3.6           3.2           17.9
 Lidl             2.6           2.4           10.9
 Iceland          2.0           1.9           11.2
 	
    ^ Asda completed its purchase of Netto UK last year and some
stores were sold to win approval from competition regulators. 	
    * Somerfield was bought by the Co-op in 2008 and some stores
were also sold to win approval from regulators.

