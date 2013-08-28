版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 28日 星期三 19:30 BJT

Sainsbury shrugs off "Big Four" woes to grow market share-Kantar

LONDON, Aug 28 Britain's J Sainsbury 
was the only grocer out of the country's "Big Four" supermarkets
to see its market share grow in the 12 weeks to Aug. 18, as it
managed to attract shoppers who were otherwise choosing high-end
or discount options. 
    Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said total sales at
Sainsbury grew 4.9 percent year-on-year, giving Britain's third
largest grocer a 16.5 percent share of the 31.7 billion pound
($49.26 billion) market. 
    "Sainsbury's has continued to grow ahead of the market over
the past 12 weeks, said John Coll, director at Kantar
Worldpanel. "It benefited from its support of the Paralympics
last year and its growth has continued since then," he said. 
    In contrast, market leader Tesco and no.2 player
Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart, saw their market
share shrink to 30.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively,
from a share of 30.9 percent and 17.5 percent a year ago. 
    Wm Morrison, the fourth largest supermarket, also
saw its market share fall to 11.3 percent from 11.5 percent over
the same period. 
    Such firms are facing rising competition from discounters,
such as Aldi and Lidl, as well as high-end grocer Waitrose,
which is owned by John Lewis, as consumers adapt their
shopping strategies to suit the tough economic climate, Kantar
said.
    Privately owned German retailer Aldi enjoyed a 31.9 percent
jump in sales, pushing its market share to a record 3.7 percent,
while Lidl saw its sales rise by 14.9 percent to help
it to a 3.1 percent market share. 
    Sales at Waitrose rose 9.1 percent, giving the company a 4.8
percent market share. 
    Kantar said grocery inflation was 3.9 percent for the 12
week before. 
    Following is a summary of market share data (percent):
                  12 wks to     12 wks to     pct change
                  Aug 18, 2013  Aug 19, 2012  in sales
 Tesco            30.2          30.9           2.0
 Asda             17.1          17.5           2.1
 Sainsbury        16.5          16.4           4.9
 Morrison         11.3          11.5           1.8
 Co-operative      6.6           6.8           0.1
 Waitrose          4.8           4.6           9.1
 Aldi              3.7           3.0          31.9
 Lidl              3.1           2.8          14.9
 Iceland           2.0           2.0           4.0
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐