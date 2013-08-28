Sainsbury shrugs off "Big Four" woes to grow market share-Kantar

LONDON, Aug 28 Britain's J Sainsbury
was the only grocer out of the country's "Big Four" supermarkets
to see its market share grow in the 12 weeks to Aug. 18, as it
managed to attract shoppers who were otherwise choosing high-end
or discount options.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said total sales at
Sainsbury grew 4.9 percent year-on-year, giving Britain's third
largest grocer a 16.5 percent share of the 31.7 billion pound
($49.26 billion) market.
"Sainsbury's has continued to grow ahead of the market over
the past 12 weeks, said John Coll, director at Kantar
Worldpanel. "It benefited from its support of the Paralympics
last year and its growth has continued since then," he said.
In contrast, market leader Tesco and no.2 player
Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart, saw their market
share shrink to 30.2 percent and 17.1 percent, respectively,
from a share of 30.9 percent and 17.5 percent a year ago.
Wm Morrison, the fourth largest supermarket, also
saw its market share fall to 11.3 percent from 11.5 percent over
the same period.
Such firms are facing rising competition from discounters,
such as Aldi and Lidl, as well as high-end grocer Waitrose,
which is owned by John Lewis, as consumers adapt their
shopping strategies to suit the tough economic climate, Kantar
said.
Privately owned German retailer Aldi enjoyed a 31.9 percent
jump in sales, pushing its market share to a record 3.7 percent,
while Lidl saw its sales rise by 14.9 percent to help
it to a 3.1 percent market share.
Sales at Waitrose rose 9.1 percent, giving the company a 4.8
percent market share.
Kantar said grocery inflation was 3.9 percent for the 12
week before.
Following is a summary of market share data (percent):
12 wks to 12 wks to pct change
Aug 18, 2013 Aug 19, 2012 in sales
Tesco 30.2 30.9 2.0
Asda 17.1 17.5 2.1
Sainsbury 16.5 16.4 4.9
Morrison 11.3 11.5 1.8
Co-operative 6.6 6.8 0.1
Waitrose 4.8 4.6 9.1
Aldi 3.7 3.0 31.9
Lidl 3.1 2.8 14.9
Iceland 2.0 2.0 4.0