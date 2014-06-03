Tesco and Morrisons sales slide in past 12 weeks -Kantar Worldpanel

* UK grocery market sales growth 1.7 pct in 12 weeks to May 25 * Lowest growth for the overall market for 11 years * Tesco sales down 3.1 pct, Morrisons down 3.9 pct LONDON, June 3 Sales at Britain's biggest grocer Tesco and at No.4 player Morrisons continued to slide over the past 12 weeks, while Asda and Sainsbury's achieved growth in a weak overall market, industry data showed on Tuesday. The data from market researcher Kantar Worldpanel for the 12 weeks to May 25 showed that growth for the overall grocery market slowed to 1.7 percent - the lowest level in 11 years. British consumers are shopping around to save money and are wasting less, shying away from big weekly shops and buying little and often in local convenience stores or online. Tesco, Asda and Morrisons have all pledged to cut prices, while Sainsbury's has vowed to remain competitive, raising analysts' concerns about a possible price war hitting earnings across the industry. Kantar said price cuts had also led to another drop in the level of grocery price inflation to 1.2 percent - the lowest level since May 2010. Tesco's sales fell 3.1 percent year on year, giving it a market share of 29 percent, down from 30.5 percent, while sales at Morrisons were down 3.9 percent, with its market share falling to 10.9 percent from 11.6 percent a year ago. Tesco will publish first-quarter results on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting a sales fall of between 3.5 percent and 4.1 percent at stores open for more than a year. Shares in Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury's were all down by about 1 percent in morning trade. Asda, the British arm of Wal-Mart, surpassed its rivals with market-beating sales growth of 2.4 percent. It was also the only leading grocer to increase market share, edging up to 17.1 percent from 17 percent a year ago. Sainsbury's sales grew 0.9 percent, but its market share slipped to 16.5 percent from 16.7 percent. BIG FOUR SQUEEZED All of Britain's big four grocers are being squeezed between hard discounters Aldi and Lidl and Waitrose and Marks & Spencer at the premium end of the sector. Kantar said Lidl achieved a record share of 3.6 percent in the 12-week period and its highest ever year-on-year sales growth, at 22.7 percent. Similarly, Aldi's sales were up by 35.9 percent and the company retained the record 4.7 percent market share it reached in the previous 12-week period. Sales at Waitrose grew by 6.1 percent and it maintained its record market share of 5.1 percent. Sales growth and market share (percent) - Kantar Worldpanel Market Market Sales, share, share, pct 12wks to 12wks to change May 25, May 26, 2014 2013 Tesco 29.0 30.5 -3.1 Asda 17.1 17.0 2.4 Sainsbury 16.5 16.7 0.9 Morrison 10.9 11.6 -3.9 Co-operati 6.0 6.2 -0.7 ve Waitrose 5.1 4.9 6.1 Aldi 4.7 3.5 35.9 Lidl 3.6 3.0 22.7 Iceland 2.0 2.0 1.8 (Reporting by James Davey and Neil Maidment; Editing by David Goodman)