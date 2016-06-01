版本:
UPDATE 1-Sales down 1 pct at Britain's Tesco, outperforms main supermarket rivals

(Adds table, quote)
    LONDON, June 1 Sales at Tesco fell 1
percent year on yeare in the 12 weeks to May 22, according to
industry data published on Wednesday, showing signs of
stabilisation for Britain's biggest supermarket chain in a tough
market for the "Big Four" players.
    Tesco outperformed its main rivals, with sales at
Sainsbury's down 1.2 percent while Wal-Mart's 
Asda suffered a 5.1 percent fall and Morrisons dropped
2.1 percent, Kantar Worldpanel said.
    All four companies are being squeezed by the march of the
discounters in Britain, led by Aldi, which increased
 sales by 11.4 percent, and Lidl, up 14.2 percent.
    "The big four continue to be under pressure, with sales
declining at each retailer this period," Kantar said. "Tesco saw
signs of stabilising in comparison to historic declines over the
past two years."  
    
      Market share and sales growth (percent)
               12 wks to May  12 wks to May    pct change in
               22, 2016       24, 2015         sales
 Tesco         28.3           28.6             -1.0
 Sainsbury's   16.2           16.5             -1.2
 Asda          15.8           16.6             -5.1
 Morrisons     10.7           10.9             -2.1
 Co-operative  6.2            6.0              +3.3
 Aldi          6.0            5.4              +11.4
 Waitrose      5.3            5.2              +2.1
 Lidl          4.4            3.9              +14.2
 Iceland       2.1            2.1              +0.6
 

       

 (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Costas Pitas; Editing by David
Goodman)

