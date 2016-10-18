UPDATE 1-Britain's Tesco grows market share for first time since 2011

(Adds background, details)
LONDON Oct 18 Tesco grew market share
for the first time in five years over the last three months, the
clearest sign to date that Britain's biggest supermarket chain
is recovering from years of turmoil to accelerate away from
rivals.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday that
Tesco grew sales by 1.3 percent in the 12 weeks to October 9,
reversing 18 months of declining sales, and helping boost its
share of Britain's grocery market to 28.2 percent.
The news sent shares in the firm up 2 percent and shows that
the steps taken by Chief Executive Dave Lewis are working, with
lower prices, streamlined product ranges and better customer
services winning back shoppers from rivals.
The group also won the backing of consumers last week when
it publicly clashed with supplier Unilever
which wanted to increase prices in the wake of the collapse of
the pound following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
According to the data, second-ranked Sainsbury's
posted a 0.4 percent fall in sales, followed by Morrisons which
declined by 3 percent and sector laggard Asda which
recorded a 5.2 percent drop.
All four of Britain's biggest supermarkets have been
battling in recent years to cope with a sudden change in
shopping habits sparked by the growth of online and
convenient-store shopping and the advance of German discounters
Aldi and Lidl.
Lewis joined Tesco two years ago to lead a recovery after
sales, profit and asset values collapsed. It had also been hit
by an accounting scandal that remains the subject of a criminal
investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
Tesco's market share growth shows that its fightback against
the German discounters is working, helped particularly by its
basic own-brand products and the "Farm Brands" range of own
label fresh produce, poultry and meat.
"Tesco has attracted a further 228,000 shoppers through its
doors to help the grocer grow to a 28.2 percent share of the
market - its first year-on-year market share gain since 2011,"
said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at
Kantar Worldpanel.
"Sales growth has been strongest among family shoppers,
while improved trading from its larger supermarket and Extra
stores has supported this month's gains."
Tesco shares traded up 2 percent to 205 pence,
outperforming Britain's bluechip index which was trading
0.8 percent higher.
(Reporting by Sarah Young and Kate Holton; editing by xx)